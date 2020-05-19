Rhumbline Advisers Raises Stock Position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 581,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,702 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.34% of National Retail Properties worth $18,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NNN. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in National Retail Properties by 111.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in National Retail Properties by 161.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in National Retail Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 90.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on NNN. TheStreet cut shares of National Retail Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $62.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Retail Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

In other National Retail Properties news, CEO Julian E. Whitehurst sold 16,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total value of $786,953.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 483,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,645,016.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paul Eugene Bayer sold 11,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $508,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 116,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,026,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NNN opened at $30.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.00, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.44. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.04 and a twelve month high of $59.26.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.06). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 40.44% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The business had revenue of $175.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th were issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.69%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.64%.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

