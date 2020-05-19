Rhumbline Advisers Sells 45,331 Shares of Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,819,067 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 45,331 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.19% of Regions Financial worth $16,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hyman Charles D boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 25,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,581 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 13,684 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 77.4% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,432 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the period. 70.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RF opened at $10.03 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Regions Financial Corp has a 1-year low of $6.94 and a 1-year high of $17.54.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 9.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Regions Financial Corp will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Several research analysts have commented on RF shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Nomura Securities cut their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.27.

In other Regions Financial news, Director Jose S. Suquet acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.88 per share, with a total value of $98,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,286.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jose S. Suquet acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.21 per share, for a total transaction of $51,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,990.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

