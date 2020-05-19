Rimbit Price Tops $0.0004 on Major Exchanges (RBT)

Rimbit (CURRENCY:RBT) traded 97.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 19th. One Rimbit coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, Rimbit has traded 51.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Rimbit has a market cap of $77,650.21 and approximately $1.00 worth of Rimbit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DeviantCoin (DEV) traded up 1,163.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00107864 BTC.

Bitswift (BITS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002157 BTC.

GAIA (GAIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000264 BTC.

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Zeitcoin (ZEIT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Vcash (XVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Bitcurrency (BTCR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Crave (CRAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000072 BTC.

About Rimbit

Rimbit (CRYPTO:RBT) is a coin. Rimbit’s total supply is 401,578,118 coins and its circulating supply is 197,581,050 coins. The official message board for Rimbit is www.rimbit.com/forums. Rimbit’s official website is www.rimbit.com. Rimbit’s official Twitter account is @rimbitcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Rimbit

Rimbit can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rimbit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rimbit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rimbit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

