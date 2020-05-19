Ripio Credit Network Trading Down 2.1% This Week (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. During the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a market cap of $42.96 million and approximately $458,833.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be bought for about $0.0846 or 0.00000871 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ripio Credit Network alerts:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010259 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000038 BTC.

POPCHAIN (PCH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000127 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 66.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Blacknet (BLN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

ORS Group (ORS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Token Profile

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 507,847,857 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is ripiocredit.network.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripio Credit Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ripio Credit Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ripio Credit Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.