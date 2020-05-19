River Wealth Advisors LLC Has $5.89 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,020 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 2.4% of River Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 1,569 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 1,041 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 42 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Amazon.com to a “sell” rating and set a $1,987.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,750.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,700.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,538.89.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,426.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,201.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.34. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $2,475.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,236.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,961.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,930.41 per share, with a total value of $193,041.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,504.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,497 shares of company stock worth $21,605,827 over the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

