RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Short Interest Down 19.1% in May

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,650,000 shares, a drop of 19.1% from the April 30th total of 2,040,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 843,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RPM. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on RPM International from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine raised RPM International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of RPM International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of RPM International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of RPM International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. RPM International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.38.

In other news, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 696 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.77, for a total transaction of $52,039.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RPM. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of RPM International by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 55,016 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in RPM International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $830,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in RPM International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $859,000. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RPM International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of RPM International by 133.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,371 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 6,492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RPM traded up $2.98 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.69. The stock had a trading volume of 521,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,498. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. RPM International has a one year low of $42.85 and a one year high of $77.47. The company has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.65, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.11.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 30.07%. RPM International’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that RPM International will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.14%.

About RPM International

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; polymer flooring systems; and fiberglass reinforced plastic gratings and shapes.

