Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 130,583 Shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 36.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 484,621 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,583 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $18,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MO. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 1,005.6% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pflug Koory LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 70.0% during the first quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 82,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,006 shares in the last quarter. 63.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $37.60 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.00 billion, a PE ratio of -76.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.45. Altria Group Inc has a 1-year low of $30.95 and a 1-year high of $53.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a positive return on equity of 84.55%. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Altria Group Inc will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.62%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MO. Piper Sandler raised shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.79.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

