Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 4,519 Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 299,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,519 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.51% of ManpowerGroup worth $16,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 303.1% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 778 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Hikari Power Ltd bought a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

Shares of NYSE MAN opened at $71.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 2.05. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.57 and a fifty-two week high of $100.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.04 and a 200-day moving average of $83.02.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 2.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. ManpowerGroup’s payout ratio is 29.26%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on ManpowerGroup from $92.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Barclays lowered ManpowerGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. CL King decreased their target price on ManpowerGroup from $107.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine raised ManpowerGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on ManpowerGroup from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.40.

ManpowerGroup Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

See Also: Arbitrage

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN).

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.