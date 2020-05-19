Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires Shares of 510,152 Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 510,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,515,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.57% of Grocery Outlet as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 75.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,038,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,649,000 after acquiring an additional 445,573 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 98.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 23,018 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 0.5% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 60,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the first quarter valued at $1,067,000. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the first quarter valued at $3,957,000.

In other news, CFO Charles Bracher sold 65,625 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total transaction of $2,394,656.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,930,520.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Steven K. Wilson sold 54,826 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total value of $2,115,735.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 185,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,172,954.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,601,550 shares of company stock valued at $577,763,312 over the last 90 days.

Shares of GO stock opened at $37.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.97. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $27.75 and a 12 month high of $47.57.

Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $760.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.13 million. Grocery Outlet’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GO. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Craig Hallum began coverage on Grocery Outlet in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Grocery Outlet in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Grocery Outlet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.45.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as grocery, dairy and deli, produce, refrigerated and frozen, floral, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care, as well as fresh meat and seafood; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

