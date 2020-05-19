Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 20.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 162,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,572 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.13% of Atmos Energy worth $16,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ATO. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. 85.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

ATO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $112.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.18.

Shares of ATO opened at $98.52 on Tuesday. Atmos Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $77.92 and a twelve month high of $121.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.03. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $977.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 52.87%.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.