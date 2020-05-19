Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 1,411,413 Shares of Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) by 24.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,271,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,411,413 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 10.28% of Fluidigm worth $18,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluidigm in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Fluidigm in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Fluidigm in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Fluidigm in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Fluidigm by 131.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,243 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 8,095 shares during the period. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLDM opened at $4.81 on Tuesday. Fluidigm Co. has a 1-year low of $1.17 and a 1-year high of $14.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.85 and its 200-day moving average is $3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.09). Fluidigm had a negative return on equity of 23.20% and a negative net margin of 48.20%. The firm had revenue of $27.62 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fluidigm Co. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on FLDM. Zacks Investment Research raised Fluidigm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. BidaskClub raised Fluidigm from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Fluidigm from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.67.

In other news, Director Nicolas Barthelemy acquired 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.05 per share, with a total value of $244,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Samuel D. Colella purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.77 per share, for a total transaction of $27,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 151,109 shares in the company, valued at $418,571.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fluidigm Profile

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and tools for life sciences research in the United States and Europe. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios, a CyTOF system, Hyperion imaging system, and Hyperion tissue imager; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents and Maxpar human immune monitoring panel kit and workflow.

