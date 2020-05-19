Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 190,339 Shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) by 119.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 349,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190,339 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.58% of Ashland Global worth $17,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ashland Global by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,207,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,524,000 after acquiring an additional 404,657 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Ashland Global by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,236,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,611,000 after acquiring an additional 156,297 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Ashland Global by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,190,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,109,000 after acquiring an additional 99,992 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ashland Global by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,078,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,539,000 after acquiring an additional 59,058 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Ashland Global by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 882,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,204,000 after acquiring an additional 47,107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Global stock opened at $61.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of -46.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.45. Ashland Global Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $38.88 and a 12 month high of $81.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.52.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.84. The firm had revenue of $610.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.75 million. Ashland Global had a positive return on equity of 4.63% and a negative net margin of 3.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ashland Global Holdings Inc will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Ashland Global from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ashland Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price objective on Ashland Global from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Ashland Global from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

