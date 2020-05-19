Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Position in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 29.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 90,351 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.15% of Dover worth $18,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DOV. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter valued at about $118,840,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 505.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 865,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,787,000 after purchasing an additional 722,832 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 99.2% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,070,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,418,000 after purchasing an additional 533,306 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Dover by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 994,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,458,000 after acquiring an additional 409,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Dover by 2,590.2% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 304,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,045,000 after acquiring an additional 292,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Dover from $127.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Dover from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Dover from $125.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Dover from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

NYSE DOV opened at $90.52 on Tuesday. Dover Corp has a one year low of $62.95 and a one year high of $120.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.41.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.21. Dover had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 29.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dover Corp will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.05%.

In related news, Director Eric A. Spiegel purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $110.60 per share, with a total value of $110,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,129.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric A. Spiegel acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $79.00 per share, with a total value of $39,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,878. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

