Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Position in Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 581,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,993 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.84% of Energizer worth $17,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Energizer by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 174,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,286,000 after purchasing an additional 14,013 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Energizer by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 79,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Energizer by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 31,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 4,088 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Energizer by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 125,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Energizer in the 1st quarter valued at about $321,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Mark Stephen Lavigne bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.20 per share, with a total value of $123,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 102,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,210,804.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ENR opened at $43.63 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.42. Energizer Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $26.60 and a 1 year high of $53.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -87.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.17.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Energizer had a negative net margin of 0.67% and a positive return on equity of 37.13%. The business had revenue of $587.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.02 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Energizer Holdings Inc will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ENR. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Energizer from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Energizer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Energizer in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Energizer from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.08.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting. Energizer Holdings was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

