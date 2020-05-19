Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stake in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,594 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 21,312 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $17,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 78,600 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $15,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,742 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,604 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. 72.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

NSC has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “inline” rating and a $177.00 price objective for the company. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $182.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $189.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $150.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.23.

Shares of NSC stock opened at $170.73 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $159.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.90. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a one year low of $112.62 and a one year high of $219.88. The firm has a market cap of $41.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.38.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 21.89% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

Read More: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.