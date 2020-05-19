Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 599,192 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 109,809 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.09% of eBay worth $18,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 5.4% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,153 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in eBay in the first quarter worth about $213,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its stake in eBay by 13.8% in the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 124,570 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $3,745,000 after buying an additional 15,137 shares in the last quarter. Employers Holdings Inc. raised its stake in eBay by 30.7% in the first quarter. Employers Holdings Inc. now owns 9,705 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in eBay by 0.8% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 95,139 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,860,000 after buying an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

EBAY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of eBay from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of eBay from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of eBay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. eBay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.77.

In other news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 62,719 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.48, for a total transaction of $2,413,427.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,651,618.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $42.50 on Tuesday. eBay Inc has a 12-month low of $26.02 and a 12-month high of $42.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.85 and its 200 day moving average is $35.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.36.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. eBay had a net margin of 44.44% and a return on equity of 63.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that eBay Inc will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 17.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

