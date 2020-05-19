Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,351 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,787 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.16% of Credicorp worth $17,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BAP. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Credicorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Credicorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Global Thematic Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Credicorp by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC now owns 81,231 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,312,000 after buying an additional 4,138 shares during the last quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Credicorp by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,093,929 shares of the bank’s stock worth $233,149,000 after buying an additional 180,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credicorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $171,000. Institutional investors own 67.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Santander upgraded Credicorp from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Banco Santander raised Credicorp to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine raised Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet cut Credicorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.00.

NYSE BAP opened at $133.65 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $137.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Credicorp Ltd. has a 1-year low of $118.00 and a 1-year high of $240.88.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th were issued a dividend of $8.4998 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. This is a boost from Credicorp’s previous annual dividend of $3.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. Credicorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.33%.

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Wealth Management segments. The company offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

