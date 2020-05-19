Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE:NOMD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE:NOMD) by 26.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 943,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 338,613 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.47% of Nomad Foods worth $17,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NOMD. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,034,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,388,000. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,179,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940,868 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,384,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,711,000 after purchasing an additional 729,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC grew its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 2,718,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,820,000 after purchasing an additional 616,831 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Nomad Foods alerts:

Shares of NYSE NOMD opened at $22.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.82. Nomad Foods Ltd has a 1 year low of $14.08 and a 1 year high of $23.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.13.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $682.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nomad Foods Ltd will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Nomad Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.20.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

Featured Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE:NOMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.