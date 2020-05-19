Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stake in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 34.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 612,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 321,223 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.55% of Silgan worth $17,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Silgan by 4,705.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,275,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,294 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Silgan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,666,000. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Silgan by 262.5% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 468,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,576,000 after acquiring an additional 339,602 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Silgan by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 782,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,322,000 after acquiring an additional 175,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Silgan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,780,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on SLGN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Silgan from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Silgan from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Silgan in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLGN opened at $32.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.65 and a 1-year high of $35.94.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 25.52%. Silgan’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Silgan’s payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

In other Silgan news, VP B Frederik Prinzen sold 5,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.51, for a total transaction of $176,415.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 29.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

