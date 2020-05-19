Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stake in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) by 22.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 616,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 181,391 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $19,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TFC. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $3,326,227,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,666,761,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,877,153,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,698,203,000. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,606,641,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TFC shares. Janney Montgomery Scott reduced their price target on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Truist Financial to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.13.

TFC stock opened at $34.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $42.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.46. Truist Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $24.01 and a 12-month high of $56.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.89.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 19.60%. The business’s revenue was up 93.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Corporation will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.19%.

In related news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.82, for a total transaction of $266,260.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $152,736.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,798.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,657 shares of company stock worth $738,697. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

