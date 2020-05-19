Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,894 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $18,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in United Parcel Service by 3.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,243,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,156,000 after purchasing an additional 44,036 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.2% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 106,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,942,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 9.8% during the first quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 6,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,812,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $169,277,000 after acquiring an additional 74,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Network increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 24.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Network now owns 11,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.32.

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $96.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $125.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.17.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $18.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 152.81% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.65%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

