Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Position in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 343.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 605,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 468,916 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.15% of International Paper worth $18,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its position in International Paper by 116.1% during the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 349,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,075,000 after acquiring an additional 187,551 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,279,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $150,938,000 after buying an additional 13,144 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 20,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 61,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,851,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 10,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 3,343 shares in the last quarter. 82.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IP shares. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of International Paper from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of International Paper from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Paper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.83.

In other news, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total transaction of $687,040.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,710.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Vincent P. Bonnot purchased 656 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.42 per share, for a total transaction of $26,515.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IP opened at $32.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.89. International Paper Co has a 12 month low of $26.38 and a 12 month high of $47.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 1.35.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. International Paper had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. International Paper’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that International Paper Co will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be given a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.25%. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 46.28%.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

