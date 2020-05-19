Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.29% of AMERCO worth $17,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UHAL. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMERCO during the fourth quarter worth $2,358,610,000. JNE Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of AMERCO during the first quarter worth $23,418,000. Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of AMERCO by 24.8% during the first quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 221,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,373,000 after purchasing an additional 44,017 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AMERCO during the fourth quarter worth $12,260,000. Finally, Lodge Hill Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMERCO during the fourth quarter worth $11,237,000. 37.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UHAL opened at $289.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $274.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $335.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.85. AMERCO has a 12-month low of $222.34 and a 12-month high of $426.50.

In related news, major shareholder Edward J. Shoen purchased 5,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $316.51 per share, with a total value of $1,614,517.51. Also, major shareholder Mark V. Shoen purchased 5,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $343.46 per share, for a total transaction of $1,861,553.20. Insiders purchased 23,200 shares of company stock worth $6,747,611 over the last ninety days. 42.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UHAL. BidaskClub raised shares of AMERCO from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet cut shares of AMERCO from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, CL King raised shares of AMERCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd.

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

