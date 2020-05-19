Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $16.46 Million Stock Holdings in Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD) by 31.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,046,159 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,856,785 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $16,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 101.9% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 24,967 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 12,601 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. 2.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BBD. Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Bradesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Banco Bradesco from $9.50 to $6.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine raised Banco Bradesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.

Shares of NYSE:BBD opened at $3.11 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.62. The firm has a market cap of $25.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.63, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. Banco Bradesco SA has a 52-week low of $2.68 and a 52-week high of $9.59.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a $0.003 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is currently 4.23%.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits.

