Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $17.37 Million Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,142 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 11,782 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $17,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GD. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. TheStreet downgraded General Dynamics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on General Dynamics from $179.00 to $167.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on General Dynamics from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on General Dynamics from $191.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.00.

General Dynamics stock opened at $139.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $37.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.01. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $100.55 and a 12 month high of $193.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $132.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.69.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.46 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 25.92%. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.73%.

General Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the aerospace company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

