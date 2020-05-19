Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $17.76 Million Stake in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 61.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 721,687 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 273,929 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.09% of Twitter worth $17,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TWTR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter during the fourth quarter worth about $224,219,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Twitter by 110.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,037,045 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $161,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638,029 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Twitter by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,617,035 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $276,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727,024 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Twitter by 97.0% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,947,892 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $94,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451,656 shares during the period. Finally, Ennismore Fund Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter during the fourth quarter worth about $35,754,000. 70.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TWTR. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Twitter from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Pivotal Research lowered Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $32.25 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Twitter from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Twitter in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Twitter to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Twitter currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.90.

Shares of NYSE TWTR opened at $29.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 11.93, a quick ratio of 11.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Twitter Inc has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $45.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.40 and a 200-day moving average of $30.74. The company has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.78.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $807.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.08 million. Twitter had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 36.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Analysts predict that Twitter Inc will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 8,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total transaction of $270,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,530 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total value of $290,312.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 102,606 shares of company stock valued at $3,137,946. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

