Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $18.27 Million Stake in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 18.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,558,697 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 722,978 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.36% of Kinross Gold worth $18,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KGC. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.25 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Kinross Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.67.

Shares of KGC stock opened at $7.05 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Kinross Gold Co. has a 1 year low of $2.72 and a 1 year high of $7.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.03.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The mining company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The business had revenue of $879.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $867.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

