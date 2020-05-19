Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $18.78 Million Stake in Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 728,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 80,545 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.41% of Athene worth $18,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Athene in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,326,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Athene in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $235,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Athene by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 298,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,034,000 after acquiring an additional 30,639 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Athene in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,638,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Athene by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 844,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,705,000 after acquiring an additional 342,745 shares in the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATH opened at $24.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Athene Holding Ltd has a 1 year low of $13.37 and a 1 year high of $50.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.34.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Athene had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 13.47%. Athene’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Athene Holding Ltd will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ATH shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Athene from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Athene from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Athene in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Athene from $59.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Athene from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.27.

In related news, CFO Martin P. Klein purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.25 per share, with a total value of $101,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,449 shares in the company, valued at $3,596,837.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States and Bermuda. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors. The company's products are designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs.

