Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $18.83 Million Stake in Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,623 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,313 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.49% of Cogent Communications worth $18,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cogent Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Cogent Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Cogent Communications by 447.8% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cogent Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Cogent Communications by 71.7% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CCOI opened at $75.43 on Tuesday. Cogent Communications Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $53.24 and a fifty-two week high of $92.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.89, a PEG ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.14.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 6.79%. The firm had revenue of $140.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Cogent Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cogent Communications Holdings Inc will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 347.37%.

In other Cogent Communications news, Director Blake Bath sold 5,500 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.45, for a total transaction of $475,475.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,225,428.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 10.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Cogent Communications from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Cogent Communications from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.89.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil.

