Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $19.04 Million Stake in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) by 598.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 296,056 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 253,690 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.43% of Oshkosh worth $19,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Shares of OSK stock opened at $65.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Oshkosh Corp has a 12 month low of $46.72 and a 12 month high of $95.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.57.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Oshkosh Corp will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.44%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Oshkosh from $87.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Oshkosh from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America lowered Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Oshkosh from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Oshkosh from $89.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.94.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

Featured Article: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.