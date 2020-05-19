Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $19.43 Million Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 23.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 364,770 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,045 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.06% of General Mills worth $19,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GIS. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,443,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,132,000 after buying an additional 6,182,293 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at about $327,257,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in General Mills by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,577,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,563,425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017,953 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its position in General Mills by 4,472.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,653,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in General Mills by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,365,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

GIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.32.

General Mills stock opened at $61.58 on Tuesday. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.59 and a 1-year high of $64.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.24.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. General Mills had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. General Mills’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 6,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total transaction of $370,910.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,082,459. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 13,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total transaction of $744,111.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,804,795.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,668 shares of company stock valued at $8,078,504 over the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

