Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 29.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 408,486 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,002 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $18,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WBA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $492,928,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 781.9% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,511,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $324,980,000 after purchasing an additional 4,886,896 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 144.2% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,836,954 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $84,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,869 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 11,463.1% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 873,363 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 865,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,252.8% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 837,400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $49,373,000 after purchasing an additional 775,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on WBA. Cowen dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $51.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.64.

WBA opened at $40.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 52 week low of $36.65 and a 52 week high of $64.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.64.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $35.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.24 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 2.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a $0.4575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.55%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

See Also: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.