Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stake in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 164,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.44% of FTI Consulting worth $19,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FCN. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in FTI Consulting by 244.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in FTI Consulting by 1,463.0% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 844 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in FTI Consulting during the fourth quarter valued at $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

FCN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair raised shares of FTI Consulting from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of FTI Consulting from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of FTI Consulting from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $152.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st.

Shares of NYSE:FCN opened at $114.94 on Tuesday. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.74 and a 52 week high of $144.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.01). FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $604.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company's Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround and restructuring, business transformation, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.

