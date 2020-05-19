Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 312,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,477 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.62% of NorthWestern worth $18,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NWE. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in NorthWestern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NorthWestern during the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of NorthWestern by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NorthWestern by 113.4% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of NorthWestern by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NWE. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Barclays upgraded shares of NorthWestern from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NorthWestern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Sidoti upgraded shares of NorthWestern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of NorthWestern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.29.

NYSE:NWE opened at $54.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.37. NorthWestern Corp has a 1-year low of $45.06 and a 1-year high of $80.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.35.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.17). NorthWestern had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The business had revenue of $335.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.97 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. NorthWestern’s revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that NorthWestern Corp will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.18%.

In other news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 1,000 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $55,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Curtis T. Pohl sold 2,000 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.04, for a total value of $158,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,165 shares of company stock valued at $462,204. 1.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

