Russell Investments Group Ltd. Invests $19.39 Million in Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 348,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,386,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.17% of Crowdstrike as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRWD. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crowdstrike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,575,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Crowdstrike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Crowdstrike by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 45,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. AlpInvest Partners B.V. acquired a new stake in Crowdstrike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,342,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Crowdstrike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,392,000. 43.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 20,000 shares of Crowdstrike stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.41, for a total value of $1,128,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,128,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,851,087 shares of company stock worth $631,361,052.

Shares of CRWD opened at $76.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.86 billion and a PE ratio of -60.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.40. Crowdstrike Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $31.95 and a 12-month high of $101.88.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.06. Crowdstrike had a negative net margin of 29.45% and a negative return on equity of 33.49%. The business had revenue of $152.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.80 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Crowdstrike Holdings Inc will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CRWD shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Crowdstrike in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Crowdstrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Crowdstrike in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Crowdstrike in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target (up from $53.00) on shares of Crowdstrike in a research note on Friday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.84.

