Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Position in Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,071 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.19% of Cable One worth $17,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cable One by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,546,000 after acquiring an additional 5,034 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cable One by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Cable One in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,322,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cable One in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Cable One by 128.7% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cable One stock opened at $1,930.14 on Tuesday. Cable One Inc has a one year low of $1,031.39 and a one year high of $2,044.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,755.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,600.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.03 and a beta of 0.48.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $12.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.40 by $2.65. Cable One had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 17.28%. The firm had revenue of $321.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cable One Inc will post 40.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.91%.

In other Cable One news, CFO Steven Scott Cochran acquired 150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,241.96 per share, for a total transaction of $186,294.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,795,651.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Peter N. Witty sold 187 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,599.70, for a total value of $299,143.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,330,575.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,347 shares of company stock worth $10,260,592 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CABO shares. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $1,850.00 target price (up from $1,600.00) on shares of Cable One in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $2,105.00 price objective (up from $1,968.00) on shares of Cable One in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Cable One from $1,367.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Cable One in a report on Monday, April 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $1,600.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,637.14.

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

