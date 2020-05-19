Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 177,326 Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 16.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,285,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 177,326 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.58% of Huntsman worth $18,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Huntsman by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in Huntsman in the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Huntsman by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Robert Wade Rogers acquired 6,000 shares of Huntsman stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.75 per share, with a total value of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 394,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,405,743.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony P. Hankins acquired 2,000 shares of Huntsman stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.18 per share, with a total value of $32,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 510,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,257,721.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 44,625 shares of company stock valued at $789,217 over the last ninety days. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on HUN. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Huntsman from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Cfra upgraded Huntsman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Vertical Research downgraded Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Huntsman from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Huntsman in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.37.

Shares of Huntsman stock opened at $16.83 on Tuesday. Huntsman Co. has a 1 year low of $12.23 and a 1 year high of $24.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 16.10%. Huntsman’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Huntsman Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.48%.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

