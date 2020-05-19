Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 61,833 Shares of GDS Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:GDS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of GDS Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:GDS) by 22.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 331,459 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,833 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.28% of GDS worth $19,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in GDS by 231.8% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in GDS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in GDS by 2,988.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Whitnell & Co. bought a new position in GDS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in GDS by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GDS shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of GDS in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.30 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of GDS in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of GDS in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of GDS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.26.

Shares of NASDAQ GDS opened at $61.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of -142.37 and a beta of 1.48. GDS Holdings Ltd – has a 1 year low of $30.90 and a 1 year high of $65.34.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $169.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.83 million. GDS had a negative return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 8.91%. On average, research analysts expect that GDS Holdings Ltd – will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services. Its data centers service customers that primarily operate in the Internet and banking industries in Shanghai and Beijing municipalities; and Jiangsu, Guangdong, Sichuan, and Hebei Provinces.

