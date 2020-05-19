Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 81,590 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 56.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 225,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,590 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Incyte worth $16,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC bought a new position in Incyte in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Incyte in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in Incyte in the first quarter worth $28,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Incyte in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its position in Incyte by 2,122.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. 89.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Paul Trower sold 1,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $114,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,246,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 961 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.84, for a total value of $93,063.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,028,604.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,090 shares of company stock valued at $3,236,107 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INCY stock opened at $96.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $20.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.12 and a beta of 1.06. Incyte Co. has a 12 month low of $62.48 and a 12 month high of $104.81.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($3.17). The company had revenue of $568.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.24 million. Incyte had a negative return on equity of 12.81% and a negative net margin of 16.87%. Incyte’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on INCY. Bank of America raised Incyte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Incyte from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub cut Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Nomura Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Incyte from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.25.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

