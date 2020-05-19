Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Holdings in Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,517 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.26% of Alteryx worth $16,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alteryx during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,126,000. Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 25,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 5,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alteryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Alteryx from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $115.00 price target (down previously from $145.00) on shares of Alteryx in a report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $150.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alteryx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.27.

Alteryx stock opened at $128.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 2,579.20 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.11. Alteryx Inc has a fifty-two week low of $75.17 and a fifty-two week high of $160.11.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $108.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.64 million. Alteryx had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 7.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Alteryx Inc will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dean Stoecker sold 129,530 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $19,807,727.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 4,000 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.63, for a total transaction of $626,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 471,082 shares of company stock worth $64,951,620. 13.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

