Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Stake in Matrix Service Co (NASDAQ:MTRX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Matrix Service Co (NASDAQ:MTRX) by 67.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,769,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 711,663 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 6.63% of Matrix Service worth $16,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Matrix Service by 91.0% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 216,715 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,958,000 after purchasing an additional 103,236 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in Matrix Service during the 4th quarter worth $816,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Matrix Service by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 599,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,722,000 after purchasing an additional 57,346 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Matrix Service by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 232,179 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,312,000 after purchasing an additional 72,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Matrix Service by 93.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 132,571 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 64,080 shares during the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MTRX opened at $7.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Matrix Service Co has a 52 week low of $7.11 and a 52 week high of $24.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.39.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.10). Matrix Service had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a positive return on equity of 7.08%. The company had revenue of $248.33 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Matrix Service Co will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on MTRX shares. TheStreet cut shares of Matrix Service from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Matrix Service from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Matrix Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Matrix Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, and mining and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Electrical Infrastructure segment offers construction and maintenance services to various power generation facilities, such as combined cycle plants and natural gas fired power stations; and high voltage services comprising the construction of new substations, upgrading existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades and maintenance, and emergency and storm restoration services to investor owned utilities.

