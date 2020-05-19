Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,069 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,272 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $18,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GS. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,083 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 77,337 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $17,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth $391,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,738 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GS shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $278.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $236.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $276.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Berenberg Bank set a $160.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $203.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.15.

Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $181.88 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $173.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.96. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a twelve month low of $130.85 and a twelve month high of $250.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The company has a market cap of $59.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.45.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.28. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

