Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 371,911 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,777 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.39% of BWX Technologies worth $18,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 7,357,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $456,784,000 after buying an additional 210,634 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,346,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,802,000 after buying an additional 714,100 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 73.8% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,256,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,978,000 after buying an additional 533,399 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,101,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,410,000 after buying an additional 326,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,004,542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,361,000 after buying an additional 44,567 shares in the last quarter.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

In other news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $50,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,551 shares in the company, valued at $4,118,325.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BWXT. SunTrust Banks raised shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of BWX Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America raised shares of BWX Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.88.

Shares of NYSE BWXT opened at $55.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. BWX Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $40.40 and a 52 week high of $70.57.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $542.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.13 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 74.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BWX Technologies Inc will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.01%.

BWX Technologies Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.

Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT).

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.