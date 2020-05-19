Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 1,044,880 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 40.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,565,703 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,044,880 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.17% of Occidental Petroleum worth $18,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

In other Occidental Petroleum news, SVP Oscar K. Brown sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.85, for a total value of $445,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William R. Klesse purchased 20,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.81 per share, for a total transaction of $236,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 149,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,762,087.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 38,758 shares of company stock worth $631,351 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Atlantic Securities downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Tudor Pickering downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Occidental Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.14.

Shares of OXY stock opened at $15.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.99. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $54.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.02.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 1.24% and a negative net margin of 13.85%. Occidental Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Featured Article: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.