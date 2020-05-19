Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 160,316 Shares of Arcosa Inc (NYSE:ACA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in Arcosa Inc (NYSE:ACA) by 26.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 450,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160,316 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.93% of Arcosa worth $17,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACA. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Arcosa in the fourth quarter worth $39,035,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Arcosa in the fourth quarter worth $30,534,000. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 2,229.6% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 445,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,842,000 after acquiring an additional 426,264 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arcosa in the fourth quarter worth $14,674,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcosa in the fourth quarter worth $10,688,000. 85.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arcosa alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on ACA. Stephens raised their price target on Arcosa from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Arcosa from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Arcosa in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sidoti upped their target price on shares of Arcosa from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.20.

In other news, CEO Antonio Carrillo bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.07 per share, for a total transaction of $451,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,258 shares in the company, valued at $6,472,808.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ACA opened at $33.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.31. Arcosa Inc has a twelve month low of $28.14 and a twelve month high of $47.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.65.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $488.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.22 million. Arcosa had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 6.78%. Arcosa’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arcosa Inc will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.51%.

Arcosa Company Profile

Arcosa, Inc manufactures and sells infrastructure-related products and services for the construction, energy, and transportation markets. It operates through three segments: Construction Products Group, Energy Equipment Group, and Transportation Products Group. The Construction Products Group segment offers lightweight and natural construction aggregates, and trench shields and shoring products that are used in construction landscape, including commercial, industrial, road and bridge, and underground construction.

Further Reading: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Arcosa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcosa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.