Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 17,044 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,282 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 17,044 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.30% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $16,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 846.2% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 246 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 106.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 260 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 290 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 966.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 384 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several research firms have commented on JAZZ. ValuEngine upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $127.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $164.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $149.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.26.

Shares of JAZZ stock opened at $115.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $107.43 and a 200-day moving average of $129.39. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 1-year low of $86.88 and a 1-year high of $154.24. The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.24. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $534.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Patricia Carr sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total transaction of $61,302.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,105. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Patrick Miller sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total value of $153,255.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,259,796.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,333 shares of company stock valued at $471,855 in the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

Read More: Systematic Risk and Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.