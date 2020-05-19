Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 23,131 Shares of GCI Liberty Inc (NASDAQ:GLIBA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in GCI Liberty Inc (NASDAQ:GLIBA) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 339,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,131 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.32% of GCI Liberty worth $19,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GLIBA. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of GCI Liberty in the first quarter worth approximately $3,492,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in GCI Liberty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $177,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in GCI Liberty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in GCI Liberty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new position in GCI Liberty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,451,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Get GCI Liberty alerts:

GLIBA opened at $63.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.64 and a 200 day moving average of $67.04. GCI Liberty Inc has a fifty-two week low of $26.51 and a fifty-two week high of $79.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 3.48.

GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($5.99) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($5.79). GCI Liberty had a negative return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 68.83%. The business had revenue of $235.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GCI Liberty Inc will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GLIBA shares. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of GCI Liberty from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GCI Liberty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of GCI Liberty from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of GCI Liberty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of GCI Liberty in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.67.

In related news, Director Ronald A. Duncan sold 64,363 shares of GCI Liberty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total transaction of $3,928,073.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 762,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,540,074.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronald A. Duncan sold 79,331 shares of GCI Liberty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total transaction of $3,492,943.93. Following the sale, the director now owns 842,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,073,964.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 198,335 shares of company stock valued at $11,213,916 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.15% of the company’s stock.

GCI Liberty Company Profile

GCI Liberty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various communication services in the United States. The company offers data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions. It also operates a digital invitation platform that provides custom display advertising, native advertising content, custom video, and brand partnership services.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for GCI Liberty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCI Liberty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.