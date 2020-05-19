Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 374,776 Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,921,599 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 374,776 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.05% of UBS Group worth $17,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 125,138 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 118,781 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,345 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet & Cie Europe SA grew its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 8.1% in the first quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 22,802 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. 30.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UBS Group stock opened at $9.96 on Tuesday. UBS Group AG has a one year low of $7.48 and a one year high of $13.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.27.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. UBS Group had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.39 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Group Ag Ubs sold 257,889 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total value of $2,150,794.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 765,316 shares of company stock valued at $6,495,034 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale raised UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank lowered UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Goldman Sachs Group raised UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

