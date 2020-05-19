Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 87,540 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 35.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 87,540 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.12% of M&T Bank worth $16,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MTB. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 97.6% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 117.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in M&T Bank during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 49.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. 83.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MTB opened at $89.12 on Tuesday. M&T Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $85.09 and a 1 year high of $174.93. The company has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.41 and its 200 day moving average is $143.70.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.38. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 24.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.35 EPS. Analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MTB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Nomura Securities lowered their target price on M&T Bank from $176.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine lowered M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Odeon Capital Group lowered M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $79.30 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 target price on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised M&T Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $169.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.87.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

