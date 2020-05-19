Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 712,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,018 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Johnson Controls International worth $19,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 25,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,707,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,066,000 after acquiring an additional 137,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 221.0% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,846,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,704,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 23,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total transaction of $612,207.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,017,775 shares in the company, valued at $26,065,217.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $28.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $21.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Johnson Controls International PLC has a 12 month low of $22.77 and a 12 month high of $44.82.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.08.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

